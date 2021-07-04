Valley Made, Local Strong: Tacos Yoya

One Valley business is serving up some delicious food and helping out the community when they can.

“I was thinking about putting a food business and I said, ‘I'm going to move to Mission and open a place.’ And we went for it,” Tacos Yoya owner Romeo Ponce said.

The food is cooked by Gloria “Yoya” Ponce, who learned how to cook from her mom.

It’s not just tacos she makes.

"Papas asadas, burgers, tortas, and especially the birria and before the pandemic we had breakfast,” the duo said.

The food is cooked when it’s ordered so nothing is pre-cooked.

The community has been good to them, that's why when Taos Yoya froze and they found themselves with food to spare, they fed their neighbors.

"We just want to say thank you to the community, they're been very good to us and we would like to give back to them," Romeo said.

Tacos Yoya is open seven days a week and is located in Mission.

They're Valley Made, and Local Strong.