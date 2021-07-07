Valley Made, Local Strong: El Fogon Mexican Steakhouse

At El Fogon Mexican Steakhouse off of Pablo Kisel in Brownsville, you won't find food like this anywhere.

"We had a tradition of bringing a little bit of Mexico to our city in the more traditional way,” Charlie Salazar said. “We had brought tacos, but not the regular kind you make in the kitchen, we wanted to bring the whole trompo style tacos… that's what people like here in the Valley and in Matamoros they're famous there and here in Brownsville also."

So the restaurant came about.

"After the tacos…right before the pandemic, we were thinking about changing it up already so before the pandemic we had a vision to change up the restaurant to more of a traditional Mexico city, Cancun style restaurant," Charlie Salazar said.

They had to stop that progress once the pandemic started. And then SpaceX arrived and El Fogon was called to make food for the workers.

Charlie and Araceli Salazar decided to make El Fogon a mexican steakhouse.

El Fogon Mexican Steakhouse can be found on Facebook and Instagram. They're Valley Made, and Local Strong.