Valley Made, Local Strong: Dash of Coffee

Sometimes things don't always go as planned.

"So it started as a meal prep business and because of COVID, we took a different route,” said Efren Ramirez of Dash of Coffee. “We ended up doing protein shakes, but after shakes we had some coffee-flavored protein and coffee lovers came and thought it was actual coffee."

Those coffee lovers inspired an addition to the menu.

"I had to learn about coffee and invest in espresso machines and stuff and that's how Dash of Coffee started, because you add a little dash of coffee in your protein,” Ramirez said.

So, Dash of Coffee on Alamo Road in Alamo was born.

You can find them open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 2p.m.

Dash of Coffee: They're Valley Made, and Local Strong.