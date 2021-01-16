Valley Made, Local Strong: Match Made

This is Match Made Coffee Bar and they can meet you at your next outdoor event.

Their name says it all. The business actually got started when Stephanie Brantley was planning her own wedding.

"I noticed that coffee trailers and concession trailers were becoming a really hot item,” Brantely said. “So, I looked at hiring a local coffee service, but there wasn't one locally that would be able to do our wedding.”

Stephanie took matters into her own hands and now says they've been extremely busy as they serve many popular drinks.

“We do a lot of milk-based drinks: lattes, mochas, white chocolate mochas, dark chocolate mochas, Americanos,” said Brantely.

They also do a really good hot chocolate and spiced apple cider. If you're not into coffee you can get a chai tea latte, and something special from Stephanie's roots.

“My mom is from Thailand and so I wanted to bring a little bit of my heritage to that,” Brantley said. “So, we also offer a Thai iced tea."

The mobile coffee shop can go to any event from one end of the Valley to the next.

You can find them under Match Made Coffee Bar on Facebook and Instagram.

The next time you need a coffee bar at your event, call Match Made Coffee: They're Valley Made, and Local Strong.