Valley Made, Local Strong: Mission Skeet and Trap Club

Mission Skeet and Trap Club

Mission Skeet and Trap club shooting range, located on off of Conway Avenue has been around since the 90s.

The club was in McAllen in the early 1960s, before relocating to Mission.

Typically you don't need to be a member to shoot at the range, but COVID-19 has changed that.

"The club is actually opened to the public," GJ Reyna of Mission Skeet and Trap said. "Because of covid-19 we've, kind of, restricted it to members only and a guest, just to keep our numbers down low"

