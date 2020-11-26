Valley Made, Local Strong: Myth Adventures

After moving to the United States from Iceland at age 10, Helgi Davis the owner of Myth Adventures in McAllen, learned English through comic books.

Davis said he read comic books on his bus ride to school as a child but never thought he would be selling them for a living 30 years later.

"I understood the pictures and I could relate to what was going on by the pictures," Davis said. "I didn't understand any of the words which later on — it helped me read."

Aside from a wide variety of comics to choose from, Myth Adventures also sells collectable items.

"We sell a lot of toys related to the comic books, we sell a lot of anime figures and manga books," Davis said. "We sell Gundams, which are toys you put together. We also sell a lot of products that are related to the merchandise like paints, brushes, dice."

