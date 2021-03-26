Valley Made, Local Strong: Style and Grace

After temporarily closing for eight weeks while the rest of the state shut down, Style and Grace in Edinburg is now open six days a week to make sure customers look good.

Style and Grace was developed after owner Estefanie Cabrera had her first child, and her sense of style changed.

"Something where you can still look cute and stylish, but you can still be chasing a toddler, or still be a full time working mom, or whatever the case is we have a little

bit of everything for everyone," Cabrera said of her products.

Style and Grace’s clothes come in sizes small through 3XL from brands such as Crazy Train and Texas True Threads – all of which are made in America.

"I try to make sure all of our attire is manufactured in the US, I like the idea of keeping jobs in the country," Cabrera said. “"I make sure that they don't fall apart after two wears or that they get holes.”

There's something to wear for brunch, or something a little more formal, and T-shirts.

"We noticed during the virus T-shirts were the most popular selling item so I decided to invest in the equipment to be able to create custom shirts and it's been a hit," Cabrera said.

So the next time you're looking for a custom shirt, or your next cute outfit, head to Style and Grace in Edinburg. They're Valley Made, and Local Strong.