Valley Made, Local Strong: The Scoop

"This used to be the Hygeia Creamery back in 1950. It's been here since then they would do the ice cream here, they would do the cottage cheese, the milk, everything," said Elsa Soto, owner of The Scoop.

This area was always an ice cream parlor, but over time the factory was shut down as the creamery and sold to a local family.

Soto used to come here as a child, so when she saw the old Hygeia factory was for sale, she bought it and that hobby she wanted turned into a business while changing as little as possible to the inside of the building.

She tries to keep the same ole time feel with each hand scoop of ice cream.

