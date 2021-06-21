Valley Made, Local Strong: Vargas BBQ

There's nothing like Texas BBQ, and one Valley business is serving up some of the best.

Vargas BBQ in Edinburg, just off Cano Street, started as a way to fundraise.

The positive feedback from the food they were serving up was overwhelming, and slowly they started to gain a following.

They've got all the favorites, from brisket to potatoes to tacos and burritos. Texans from all over make the trip down to the Valley to try them out, so you know it's going to be good.

They even offer Keto meal preps and meats like smoked turkey and ham during the holidays.

The hearty plates are only available for curbside pick up for now; follow Vargas BBQ on Facebook for hours of operation. They're Valley made and local strong.