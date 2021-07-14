Valley man voices concern over possible voting changes impacting people with disabilities

A Valley man is voicing concerns about the impact new voting rules could have on people with disabilities.

Jaime Munoz says he's participated in every election since he was eligible to vote. Munoz believes everyone should voice their own opinion, regardless of what it is.

Now, Munoz says he's worried that changes to the state's voting laws could impact people with disabilities like him.

Munoz says walking isn't easy for him, so he opts for the drive-thru option when it's time to vote.

"We park in the handicap," he said. "Somebody comes out, and they get my credentials, and they see it, and then I stay in the vehicle, and they bring a little machine, and I vote, and they take it back, and I voted. They want to take that away."

As Texas Republicans push for changes to voting rules, including a ban on drive-thru voting, some people with disabilities would have to walk inside a building physically. Something Munoz believes would create obstacles for people with disabilities.

"That's the most special thing that we have in this country– let us vote," Munoz said. "Let us vote."

Munoz is bracing for the possibility of the voting bills becoming law, adding that if they do pass, accommodations should be made immediately.

"If they don't want for me to stay in the car and for whoever is in there to bring out the little machine so I can vote, OK," he said. "Have a wheelchair for somebody like me."

Regardless of the outcome, Munoz urges anyone that relies on drive-thru voting to remember one crucial thing.

"Don't let this that's happening— hinder you or change your mind about voting."

Munoz says he's confident no matter what happens, he'll find a way to vote.

RELATED COVERAGE: