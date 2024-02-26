Valley non-profit raises awareness on Multiple Sclerosis with annual run/walk
Multiple Sclerosis is an incurable disease and the local non-profit, South Texas MS Council, is trying to raise awareness.
Founder of the non-profit, Lucia Rivera, and member Janie Hurtado, speak with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what the group is doing to raise awareness and about their upcoming annual 5K walk/run.
The 9th annual MS 5K Run/Walk is scheduled for Saturday, March 30 in Mission. For more information on the event or to register, click here.
