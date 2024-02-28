Valley non-profit reacts to Biden’s border visit

President Joe Biden is set to visit the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday.

This would mark Biden’s second time visiting the border — but his first visit to Brownsville.

According to a White House official, Biden plans to meet with border patrol agents, law enforcement officials and local leaders in Brownsville, and is expected to talk about the need for a bipartisan border agreement from Congress.

READ MORE: Biden and Trump are making dueling trips to the Mexico border in Texas on Thursday, AP sources say

Migrants processed and dropped off by Border Patrol in Brownsville are directed to a welcome center run by several non-profits that offer hundreds of people clothes, food and other necessities.

As the deputy director for LUPE Votes, Dani Marrero Hi said they want to see more than politics during this visit.

“For many years, both political parties have been using immigration as a tool to gain attention,” Marrerro said.

LUPE says as of Tuesday afternoon, the White House has not reached out to them to set up a meeting with the president.

Marrero believes the president should make time to meet with community groups, and listen to people who live along the border.

“If people are gonna come, especially when you're the president, you're going to come to the border, you have to meet with border residents,” Marrero said. “If not, I think you missed a really important reason of why you need to visit in the first place."

Marrero says non-profits that help migrants need more money, adding that they hope the president sees that need during his visit.

Watch the video above for the full story.