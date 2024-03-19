Valley organizations react to SCOTUS blocking Senate Bill 4

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Supreme Court lifts stay on Senate Bill 4. This decision came just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19.

The Supreme Court has blocked Texas from enforcing Senate Bill 4 for now. The controversial immigration law was supposed to take effect Tuesday.

La Unión del Pueblo Entero in San Juan is celebrating the block on SB4, that was signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott last December.

SB4 would allow local and state police the ability to arrest and detain migrants suspected of crossing the border illegally. It also gives state judges, who are not trained in immigration law, the right to deport people.

LUPE says this decision gives them some hope.

"We will be celebrating if the Supreme Court puts a halt to this legislation, but we will not stop working to educate our community," LUPE Executive Director Tania Chavez Camacho said.

The block does not mean that SB4 has been ruled unconstitutional. It just means that for now the law cannot take effect.

SB4 has set off debates between lawmakers and civil rights organizations.

Camacho says LUPE and 4 other members of the organization are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Texas in federal court. The lawsuit was filed last week and alleges that the four members of LUPE have pending applications that could grant them legal status or citizenship.

She says under the new law, they would be subject to state criminal charges.

"When they're witnessing you that you're entering the country, they can remove you, but the other one is if you at any point in time [have] found to have entered the country without authorization and that is a piece of the legislation that makes it harmful to our community members specifically," Camacho said.

Last December, the ACLU of Texas filed a lawsuit on behalf of two other immigration organizations, Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center in El Paso and American Gateways based in central Texas.

The organizations claim SB4 gives cops in Texas the right to racially profile anyone.

Oral arguments over SB4 are scheduled next month in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

