Valley parents react to CDC decision on COVID-19 vaccine for younger kids

Some parents in the Valley say they're ready to vaccinate their younger children against COVID-19.

"It is a little scary because these children are so small," Valley parent Angela Garcia said. "We don't know what their reaction is going to be compared to an adult's reaction to the shot, but we have to do it for their safety."

After speaking with her pediatrician, Garcia says she's confident vaccinating her child is the best choice.

"[There are] a million factors that can influence a parent's decision," she said. "But at the end of the day, we're talking about saving lives."

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave the COVID-19 vaccine for children between 5 and 11 the final clearance, prompting some health centers in the Valley to begin rolling out shots for younger kids.

