Valley Physical Education teacher keeps students in shape during pandemic

Parents are doing their best to make sure their kids get their daily dose of physical activity, and one Rio Grande Valley teacher is getting creative, turning to a social media app to keep her community active.

Krystle Trevino, P.E. teacher at Alvarez Elementary School is keeping her students active and the idea was actually inspired by her kids.

"My students love Tik Tok. That's all they would do in my gym is do these little dances and practice," says Trevino.

Trevino says students are tagging her and sending pictures and videos of them doing these challenges at home.

Watch the video for the full story.