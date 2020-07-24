Valley resident fighting to give convalescent plasma to a relative

Around the final days of June, Weslaco resident, Joanna Ramirez discovered that her mother had tested positive for the Coronavirus. Her mother started to feel respiratory issues and was then admitted to the hospital after 8 days of symptoms.

Doctors told the Ramirez family that their mother would be in need of convalescent plasma to fight her battle.

Joanna Ramirez said that direct donations wouldn’t be accepted and that her mother would be put on the waiting list to receive the convalescent plasma from a donor.

"So we actually have 3 donors willing to donate to my mom and time and time again every time we spoke to somebody at a blood bank, they let us know that it's at a first-come-first serve basis and that direct donations aren't something that is available right now,” Ramirez said.

The blood bank that works closely with the hospital that Ramirez’s mother is staying said they are following a "strict protocol” from the centers for disease control and federal government.

They encourage anyone who has recently recovered from the virus and has been symptom free for 28 days to donate their plasma. So that loved ones can have a greater chance at receiving the plasma they need.

Ramirez said donors willing to donate would make an impact on the community.

“Maybe just maybe patients might recover a little faster. Maybe there could be more room in hospitals and I just feel like a lot of people are with me that if they were given a chance to donate to our loved ones, then others might get help faster," Ramirez said.

