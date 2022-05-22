Valley residents prepare for hurricane season

Hurricane season is less than two weeks away.

For people in one neighborhood in Weslaco, that's a reminder of their constant flood risk.

In the Las Brisas neighborhood, the approach of summer means the approach of a recurring problem.

"Furniture and the tiles that came undone," said Daniel Moreno, who's lived in the Las Brisas neighborhood for 20 years.

Moreno's home still shows a water line from 2020's Hurricane Hanna. Moreno said he just finished replacing his roof.

As a veteran of the flooding, part of Moreno's plan is to prepare, get sandbags, prep windows, and raise belongings and furniture.

Moreno also has flood insurance and pays a premium that helps offset the losses. Most home insurances don't include flood coverage.

Valley cities are part of the National Flood Insurance Program, which is an alternative to private insurance, often with lower deductibles, and it's generally harder to get dropped for repeated claims.

"I'm not unhappy about being here, it's just these types of events do happen," Moreno said. "They do occur and we've just got to be ready for them."