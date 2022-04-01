Valley residents urged to participate in Red Cross Giving Day

The Gulf Coast region of the American Red Cross has responded to more than 1,000 disasters since last July.

Wednesday, March 23, will mark Red Cross Giving Day, and local officials are reminding everyone they can volunteer or donate any time of the year.

"We have some of the largest numbers of hurricanes and flooding disasters…here in the Rio Grande Valley,” American Red Cross South Texas chapter Executive Director Davis Luna said. “So it's an opportunity for those who want to help, particularly to help out because of the upcoming flooding that we anticipate will happen.”

Those hoping to participate can go to the American Red Cross website.