Valley school officials host natural disaster preparation event for students

The first hours during a natural disaster can make a difference in saving lives, which is why school officials in the Rio Grande Valley are making sure students are prepared and know what to do in case of an emergency.

More than 300 students and parents were at an event over the weekend aimed at preparing for natural disaster.

Hurricane season officially starts on June 1 and lasts until November 30.

Region One ESC Rosario Franco says in the event of a natural disaster, how the community prepares is what can make all the difference.

"If the phones are not working, how can they communicate if they want to have that help," Franco said. "They learned Stop the Bleed from DHR. They also learned about flooding, and also how the police, local departments, and firefighters work."

Local law enforcement and agencies, such as Border Patrol, the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army were at the event.

All parents who attended received a Disaster Preparedness certificate by South Texas College.

Watch the video above for the full story.