Valley schools report drop in attendance

Two Valley schools have reported a drop in their early attendance numbers.

Ed Downs Fine Arts Academy, part of the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District, started the new school year just over a week ago. Principal Dr. Reynaldo Rodriguez says they’ve seen fewer students.

"It's some that are saying they are homeschooling and some are saying they are trying to look at other options that are available to them at this time,” said Dr. Reynaldo Rodriguez, Principal of Ed Downs Fine Arts Academy.

Rodriguez says they’re currently seeing 315 students, but last year they had around 365 students.

“So we still have about 50 plus students who are still not accounted for that are enrolled currently at our campus,” Rodriguez said.

San Benito CISD is currently offering remote conferencing for those who have temporary medical conditions or if the student has been in close contact with COVID-19.

A Brownsville Independent School District school is also seeing a drop in numbers, with parents telling the district that they are coming back from vacation or still have health concerns.

The enrollment rate for Faulk Middle School at Brownsville ISD is close to 1,100, but so far the school is only seeing around 950 students.

Principal Benita Villarreal says this is average, adding that she’s receiving calls from parents waiting to see if they will offer a virtual option.

But right now, that's reserved for those who test positive for COVID-19.

"We do have some kids who haven't reported to campus, but they are already participating in our virtual learning,” Villarreal said. “So, once again, we don't have the physical body, but we do have their count because they are receiving instruction virtually."

Villarreal expects the attendance rate to go up as families return back from out of town.

Both principals say they’re staying safe by continuing to follow protocols across their campuses.

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated San Benito CISD is not offering online learning. San Benito CISD is offering remote conferencing for those who have temporary medical conditions or if the student has been in close contact with COVID-19.