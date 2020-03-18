Valley shelters seek donations as supply of basic necessities drop

BROWNSVILLE – Hand sanitizers, disinfecting wipes and food. As people around the Rio Grande Valley stockpile in a panic, those most in need of help are worried.

As the only soup kitchen, the Brownsville area, Good Neighbor Settlement House provides a service for many residents who can’t get it anywhere else.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people, such as Rigoberto Sotelo, 59, are at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19. His concern isn’t catching the virus. It’s where he’ll get to eat next.

Executive Director Hugo Zurita says the settlement house is trying to provide as much as it can to people in-need. Right now, its relying on donations, since basic necessities are sold out.

