Valley Symphony Orchestra presents Music of Fantasia

2 hours 13 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, February 20 2024 Feb 20, 2024 February 20, 2024 2:51 PM February 20, 2024 in News - Local
By: Dina Herrera Garza

The Valley Symphony Orchestra is getting ready for a big concert and gala.

Executive Director David Lobel speaks with Channel 5 News Dina Herrera Garza about those two upcoming events and where people can buy tickets.

The Valley Symphony Orchestra presents the Music of Fantasia. The concert is set for Friday, Feb. 23 at the McAllen Performing Arts Center.

For more information, click here.

