Valley Teacher Wants Job Back after Health Incident at Work

MCALLEN – A Rio Grande Valley teacher says his teaching days seem to be over.

A medical condition prompted the school to remove him from his position.

For more than 20 years, a Mission man says he has been teaching at the Hidalgo County Head Start Program.

Last week, he suffered a seizure; now, he's out of work.

Nicholas Ramirez says he was 17 years old when he had his first seizure.

Forty years of teaching passed as well as several seizures.

“That means I don’t fall down or twitch. I just space out and snap my fingers, just for seconds and then it’s gone," explained Ramirez.

Ramirez says the Head Start director told him they would have to switch his position.

He will no longer teach, but instead be of assistance, be with parents and that he would be paid nearly $3,000 less.

Ramirez wants his teacher position back.

