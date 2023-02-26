x

Valley teams close out girls basketball season in UIL Regional Semifinals

2 hours 58 minutes 24 seconds ago Saturday, February 25 2023 Feb 25, 2023 February 25, 2023 11:14 PM February 25, 2023 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- The final two RGV high school girls basketball teams ended their run for a state title with a pair of losses.

Santa Rosa lost to Lytle 69-48 in the Region IV-3A regional semifinals.

Edinburg Vela lost to Liberty Hill 56-52 in the Region IV-5A regional semifinals.

Click on the video above for highlights and postgame reaction.

