Valley teams close out girls basketball season in UIL Regional Semifinals

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- The final two RGV high school girls basketball teams ended their run for a state title with a pair of losses.

Santa Rosa lost to Lytle 69-48 in the Region IV-3A regional semifinals.

Edinburg Vela lost to Liberty Hill 56-52 in the Region IV-5A regional semifinals.

Click on the video above for highlights and postgame reaction.