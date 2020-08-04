Valley Teams Wait As Rest of Texas Begins Football Workouts
WESLACO - High School football programs in the Rio Grande Valley have to wait a bit longer to start workouts. However 4A programs and below throughout the state began their workouts on Monday. Erica Ross gets the reaction of coaches who have to play the waiting game.
