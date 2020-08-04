x

Valley Teams Wait As Rest of Texas Begins Football Workouts

3 hours 37 minutes 1 second ago Monday, August 03 2020 Aug 3, 2020 August 03, 2020 10:35 PM August 03, 2020 in Sports
By: Erica Ross

WESLACO - High School football programs in the Rio Grande Valley have to wait a bit longer to start workouts. However 4A programs and below throughout the state began their workouts on Monday. Erica Ross gets the reaction of coaches who have to play the waiting game. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days