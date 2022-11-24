Valley tire shop seeing increase in tire check-ups

Airports are crowded today and so are the roads.

Valley tire shops say they are seeing a boom in business.

A lot of people are heading out of town to spend Thanksgiving with family or friends, so they are going to the shops to make sure their tires are good before they hit the road.

Discount Tire is already closed and will be closed Thursday. The business will reopen Friday, and those who are stopping by, are expected to set aside some extra time.

It has been busy at Discount Tire in the past few days.

"When it starts at 8 a.m., we see the line for air checks go insane," Discount Tire Tech Technician Alex Gamino said.

With so many people hitting the road for the holiday season, tire checks are needed.

"Pretty much the reason why I'm out here today," customer Jessica Garza said.

Garza and Christy Cruz are among the drivers who stopped by Discount Tire.

"Just getting ready to travel to my family," Garza said. "They live a little bit on the outskirts of the Valley."

"The tire pressure's down on my tire," Cruz said. "With the cold weather and everything, just wanna be safe."

Customer traffic has doubled this week alone. The cold weather is a driving factor.

"It decreases the air, every degree, it drops, it drops, like every three to four PSI, "Gamino said.

Weather related potholes are also an issue for drivers.

"It's terrible, I wish they would do something about them," Garza said. "Kinda tired of rocking back and forth in my car."

"Here down McColl, they're pretty bad, I've been swerving around a couple of them," customer Tony Pena said.

If you do hit a pothole, it's best to bring your car in as soon as possible to prevent further damage.

"It can lead to bended wheels, it can lead to flats or tires that just pop on a customer and that leads to very unsafe circumstances for them," Gamino said.