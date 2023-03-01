x

Valley View wins in penalty shootaround 4-3 over Sharyland

1 hour 48 minutes 21 seconds ago Tuesday, February 28 2023 Feb 28, 2023 February 28, 2023 11:10 PM February 28, 2023 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

HIDALGO, Texas -- The District 31-5A boys soccer season is heating up.

Valley View pulled out a pivotal home win over Sharyland High, 4-3 after the game was decided by a penalty shootout.

Click on the video above for highlights.

