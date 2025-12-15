Suspect held without bond in connection with double homicide in Brownsville

Joel Uriegas Izaguirre has been charged in connection with the two women found dead in a Brownsville home on Sunday.

Izaguirre went before a judge on Monday and was charged with capital murder. The judge said since Izaguirre has traveled to and from Mexico, he is considered a flight risk and will be held with no bond.

During the arraignment, Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said Izaguirre gave a statement and admitted to causing the deaths of the two women.

The women, who have not yet been identified, were found by deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office on Sunday at a home in the 6200 block of Tecate Street in Brownsville.

The sheriff's office said they were "brutally attacked with an unknown object."