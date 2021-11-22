Valley volunteers accepting turkey donations to help local families

A pair of Valley brothers are trying to put a warm meal on the table for needy families.

This is the 21st year they've collected turkeys for their giveaway.

They have a list of families getting the holiday bird, but they need your help to get them a full meal.

"From us to you. That's all it is," said Darryn Caraveo. "We don't look for anything in return. We don't need you to vote for anybody. We're not trying to get our picture in the paper. What we're trying to do is put a Thanksgiving meal on the table. That's all we're trying to do."

They're asking the community to help donate turkeys or any other canned goods.

They'll be accepting donations today from noon to 7 p.m. at 17139 FM 88, just north of east Mile 15 North in Weslaco.

Their goal is to collect 500 turkeys for 500 families.