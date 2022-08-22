Valley water planners to host public hearing for new lake reservoir
Several cities are still under water restrictions, and that's because despite recent rain, our reservoirs are still low.
Valley water planners are meeting Tuesday to discuss a proposal. They want to add another reservoir to a growing area, to boost water supply.
Region M, the water planning group for the Rio Grande Valley, want to create a new lake, much like Delta Lake in the upper Hidalgo County. They want to make a new one over by Edcouch-Elsa.
