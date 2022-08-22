x

Valley water planners to host public hearing for new lake reservoir

By: Christian Von Preysing

Several cities are still under water restrictions, and that's because despite recent rain, our reservoirs are still low.

Valley water planners are meeting Tuesday to discuss a proposal. They want to add another reservoir to a growing area, to boost water supply. 

Region M, the water planning group for the Rio Grande Valley, want to create a new lake, much like Delta Lake in the upper Hidalgo County. They want to make a new one over by Edcouch-Elsa. 

