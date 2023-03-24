x

Valora tu Futuro: STVT ofrece oportunidades educativas

2 hours 17 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, March 24 2023 Mar 24, 2023 March 24, 2023 6:27 PM March 24, 2023 in Noticias RGV
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Viridiana Treviño visita los estudios de Buenos Días Valle para comentarnos sobre alguna de las oportunidades de aprendizaje que ofrece el instituto, South Texas Vocacional. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

