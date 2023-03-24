Valora tu Futuro: STVT ofrece oportunidades educativas
Viridiana Treviño visita los estudios de Buenos Días Valle para comentarnos sobre alguna de las oportunidades de aprendizaje que ofrece el instituto, South Texas Vocacional.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
