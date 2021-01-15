Vandal Tags 17 Buildings in Downtown McAllen

MCALLEN – McAllen police need your help finding a man accused of tagging 17 buildings. Police say the vandal is targeting one stretch of road on Houston Avenue.

Nelly Whalen, the manager of Casa Del Taco, said they had their building tagged.

"(I was) surprised because we've never seen something like that and it was pretty bad," said Whalen.

Graffiti was found not only on the side of Whalen's restaurant but on nearly every building along Houston Avenue from 16th to 10th streets.

"I've been here for about three years, this is the first time we see something like that," she said.

Whalen said they were able to get the suspect on camera, "He wasn't hiding from anybody, just doing his own thing."

Vince Romero, Mcallen’s streets and drainage manager, told CHANNEL 5 NEWS they’re working to clean the mess.

"Anybody that sees graffiti can call it in. We remove graffiti off public buildings, off private buildings, off private property as long as we get a release and liability of the owner," he said.

Romero said they usually see cases like this around this time of the year.

"We do see an increase during spring break and also at the end of the school year when the kids are out of school," he explained.

Whalen said she doesn't even know what any of these symbols sprayed on her building mean.

"Hopefully it's nothing bad," said Whalen.

For now, she hopes whoever did this to their block is caught soon.

If you have any information on this case you are urged to contact police at 956-687-8477.

The city said last year, they completed over 2000 graffiti work orders.

If you find graffiti in your area you can put in a work order for the city to come clean it. You can do so by using their 311 mobile app or over the phone at 956-681-4000.