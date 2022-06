Vanguard Academy partners up with city of Pharr for the 2022 school year

Vanguard Academy in Pharr has partnered up with the city of Pharr for school resource officers and police K9 services.

The Pharr Police Department says they will be conducting patrols to keep an eye on students and staff.

Under the agreement, which will start in the 2022 school year, Vanguard Academy will pay for the services.