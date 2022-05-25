Vaquero ace ready for tournament run

The UTRGV baseball team begins its run in the WAC tournament as the No. 3 seed on Wednesday.

They open up against Sacramento State.

The Vaqueros hope to win it all this season, after losing in last year’s championship game. With the help of pitcher, Kevin Stevens, the Vaqueros are hoping to have a chance.

From a walk-on to an ace, right now there is no one who the Vaqueros would rather turn to when the game is on the line.

“He has the ability to really get out there in the biggest moments with runners in the biggest spots,” said UTRGV Head Baseball Coach, Derek Matlock. “He makes the biggest pitches.”

Stevens was just six months out of a tommy john surgery, but still did not give up.

After not being picked in last year’s MLB draft, Stevens dreams of playing pro ball are far from over.

"After this I just want to play baseball,” said Stevens. “That's all that really comes down to it. I'm always going to have that chip on my shoulder I'm always going to want to prove people wrong. I want to show you that I just belong here."