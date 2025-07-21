x

Variedad de cenas con Moon Owl Kitchen

6 hours 20 minutes 49 seconds ago Monday, July 21 2025 Jul 21, 2025 July 21, 2025 12:40 PM July 21, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Moon Owl Kitchen en RGVino presenta sus platillos todos los domingos, de 5 p. m. a 9 p. m. 

Además, el restaurante está organizando un festival gastronómico para presentar el talento culinario local y los pequeños negocios locales.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

