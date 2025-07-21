Variedad de cenas con Moon Owl Kitchen
Moon Owl Kitchen en RGVino presenta sus platillos todos los domingos, de 5 p. m. a 9 p. m.
Además, el restaurante está organizando un festival gastronómico para presentar el talento culinario local y los pequeños negocios locales.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
