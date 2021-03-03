x

Victim in Harlingen homicide identified

The Harlingen Police Department released new details in an ongoing homicide investigation.

Police say they responded to the 1900 block of East Van Buren on Monday regarding a dead male now identified as Eric Armstrong, 63. 

Armstrong had multiple wounds from an unknown weapon, a Wednesday news release stated. 

Police are asking the public to help identify a person of interest in the ongoing homicide investigation.  The person of interest was seen leaving the area and may have information relevant to the case. 

He was last seen wearing a pink and blue Dallas Cowboys cap with a pink star on it and has multiple tattoos on both forearms, the news release stated.

If anyone recognizes the man, they're asked to call Harlingen police at 956-535-8867 or 956-216-5940. 

