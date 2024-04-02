Victim in Mission house fire identified

Authorities released the identity of a 62-year-old man who died days after he was rescued from a house fire in Mission.

Dennis Ramirez died on March 24, two days after his home at the 200 block of Guadalupe Street caught on fire, and he was hospitalized in critical condition.

The Alton and McAllen fire departments provided mutual aid at the scene.

Investigators with the Mission fire Department say Rodriguez suffered second degree burns on his legs and on one of his arms.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.