Victim in Mission house fire identified
Authorities released the identity of a 62-year-old man who died days after he was rescued from a house fire in Mission.
Dennis Ramirez died on March 24, two days after his home at the 200 block of Guadalupe Street caught on fire, and he was hospitalized in critical condition.
READ MORE: Mission fire chief: Man rescued in house fire dies
The Alton and McAllen fire departments provided mutual aid at the scene.
Investigators with the Mission fire Department say Rodriguez suffered second degree burns on his legs and on one of his arms.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
More News
News Video
-
Groundbreaking held for new Texas A&M facility at Port of Brownsville
-
Harlingen coffee shop the latest small business hit by burglars
-
Victim in Mission house fire identified
-
Kidnapping attempt ends in crash, Brownsville police say
-
Attorneys for Starr County woman falsely charged with murder following abortion discusses...