Victims in early morning crash in Alton identified by police

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Alton early Friday morning.

At about 1:48 a.m., an officer witnessed a two-vehicle crash near 5 Mile and Stewart Road and requested medical assistance, according to Alton police Lt. Michael Martinez.

“Upon checking up on the occupants involved in the accident, they discovered two had passed away, were deceased on scene,” Martinez said.

A news release sent out Friday afternoon identified the victims of the crash as Christopher Moses Garcia, 21, and Karen Espino, 21. According to the release, the vehicle they were in stopped at a red light on 5 Mile when they were stuck from behind by a Ford F150.

The unidentified driver of the Ford vehicle was transported to a local hospital where he is recovering, the release stated.

Martinez says investigators are looking into whether alcohol, speed or the weather were factors in the crash.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is assisting in the investigation.

Roads were temporarily closed near the area Friday morning as officers investigated the scene.