Victims in murder-suicide at Coast Asian Bistro restaurant identified

The suspect in a Friday murder-suicide and the woman he’s accused of killing were identified as McAllen residents by police.

Zeng Wang Huang, 58, was identified Saturday as the perpetrator in the murder-suicide that hospitalized a third individual at the Coast Asian Bistro & Bar restaurant.

Huang is accused of being the perpetrator who went into the restaurant — located at 7100 N. 10th St. — and shot and killed 46-year-old Yi Min Jiang.

PREVIOUS STORY: McAllen police: 2 dead in murder-suicide at Coast Asian Bistro restaurant

Police responded to the scene Friday at around 12:42 p.m. where they found Jiang dead in the office of the establishment, and a deceased male outside the establishment who “appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound” now identified as Huang.

A second male individual was found outside the restaurant with a gunshot wound who was transported to a local hospital. As of Saturday morning, police haven’t released his identity, or the condition he’s in.

A news release previously said the female victim and the male victim may be “husband and wife and are associated with the establishment.”

In a Friday news release, police said the perpetrator — now identified as Huang “engaged in a verbal dispute with the female victim, then shot her and proceeded outside and shot the male victim before turning the gun onto himself."