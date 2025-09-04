Victoria murder suspect arrested in Brownsville

A 31-year-old man wanted in connection with a murder investigation in Victoria was arrested Thursday in Brownsville, according to police.

The Victoria Police Department announced the arrest of Charles Lee Brazil, who was apprehended by the United States Marshal Service Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force, according to a social media post.

Brazil was arrested on a murder charge in connection with the Aug. 30 death of Tyler Gamez in Victoria, the Victoria Police Department said.

A report from KAVU-TV, the ABC affiliate in Victoria, identified Gamez as a 23-year-old man who died after he was shot outside a Victoria business. Additional details of the deadly shooting were not provided.

According to Victoria police, Brazil’s arrest was made possible through a collaborative effort between the Victoria Police Department, the US Marshal's Service, the Houston Police Department, the Brownsville Police Department and the FBI.

In a news release, the Brownsville Police Department said they were proud to assist in the arrest.

“This arrest demonstrates the effectiveness of interagency cooperation and our shared commitment to ensuring that violent offenders are held accountable,” the news release stated. “The safety of our community remains our top priority and we will continue to stand alongside our local, state, and federal partners in protecting Brownsville and beyond.”

A spokesperson with the Brownsville Police Department said Brazil is being held at their jail.