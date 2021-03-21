Video: Person resists arrest after crash on expressway in Weslaco, police say

A man resisted arrest after a car crash on the expressway in Weslaco Saturday afternoon, police said.

Weslaco Police Department spokesperson Eric Hernandez said an initial call was made due to an accident on the expressway.

When police arrived, they found a man appeared to be under intoxication, Hernandez said. The man was not the driver of the vehicle.

According to Hernandez, when officers attempted to arrest the man, he resisted. The man was arrested on charges of public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Police say the man also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.