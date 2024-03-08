Video shows loose dogs tearing apart car in Pharr neighborhood

A Pharr woman is paying for repairs after three dogs damaged her vehicle.

Surveillance footage provided by Crystal Garcia showed the dogs tugging at the front end of her vehicle and ripping out the wiring underneath the hood of her car.

Garcia says the dogs belong to someone in her neighborhood.

“They literally destroyed my vehicle,” Garcia said. “What if there was a kid outside or something, and they could have attacked the child?”

Garcia said she filed a report with police, but she will have to get a lawyer to take her complaint to court as it is a civil case.