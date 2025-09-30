Vigil held for Donna teen following sentencing of his convicted killer

The life of a Donna teen was celebrated Monday after his convicted killer was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Genaro Isaiah "Izzy" Castillo was 18 years old when he died on Jan. 12, 2020 and his body was found near Donna Lake by a field worker.

Carlos Contreas was convicted of killing Castillo by shooting him seven times.

Following Contreras’ sentence, Castillo’s family held a vigil in honor of the victim outside the Hidalgo County Courthouse.

“I believe he's here with us in spirit,” Castillo’s mother — Joanna Martinez — said. “It was a long journey — five and a half years — but with the grace of God we were able to pull through."

Martinez said her faith gave her strength.

“All I can say is that prayer is very, very powerful," Martinez said."Because two, three years, months ago, I wouldn't be able to stand the way I'm standing — I wouldn't even pass around the courthouse."

Contreras will begin his sentence immediately. He'll be eligible for parole after serving 30 years.