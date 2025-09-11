Vigil to be held for conservative activist Charlie Kirk at UTRGV's Edinburg campus
A prayer vigil is set for Friday in Edinburg in honor of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
Kirk was assassinated Wednesday while speaking during a college event in Utah. He was 31-years-old.
The vigil is set for Friday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at the UTRGV Edinburg Chapel Lawn. It’s being held by Turning Point USA at UTRGV.
READ MORE: FBI releases photos of person of interest in Charlie Kirk's killing on a Utah university campus
