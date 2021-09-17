x

Villarreal reaches 200th career coaching win

3 hours 34 minutes 51 seconds ago Thursday, September 16 2021 Sep 16, 2021 September 16, 2021 10:28 PM September 16, 2021 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

PORT ISABEL, Texas -- Last week's 41-7 Port Isabel win over Aransas Pass helped longtime Head Coach Tony Villarreal reach rarified air in Texas high school football history.

