Villarreal reaches 200th career coaching win
PORT ISABEL, Texas -- Last week's 41-7 Port Isabel win over Aransas Pass helped longtime Head Coach Tony Villarreal reach rarified air in Texas high school football history.
Watch the above video for more.
More News
News Video
-
Child hospitalized after suspected shark bite on South Padres Island
-
Medical helicopter, emergency services spotted in Penitas parking lot
-
New fiber optic internet provider expanding web access in the Valley
-
Crowded buses spark COVID-19 concerns among McAllen ISD drivers
-
DPS holds first weekly Operation Lone Star briefing