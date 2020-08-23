Vipers Break Eight Game Losing Streak
EDINBURG - The RGV Vipers hosting the South Bay Lakers Saturday night.
Big Red ending their eight game losing streak with a final score of 133-129.
The Vipers on the road Monday December 2nd to meet with the Mad Ants of Fort Wayne.
More News
News Video
-
Harlingen CISD prepares for online classes
-
High school students deliver meals to health care workers amid pandemic
-
Texas Workforce Commission will spend $106.4 million to address higher cost of...
-
Shortage of organ donors keeps many on waiting lists
-
Proyecto Azteca offers COVID-19 assistance