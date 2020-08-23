x

Vipers Break Eight Game Losing Streak

8 months 3 weeks 21 hours ago Sunday, December 01 2019 Dec 1, 2019 December 01, 2019 10:19 PM December 01, 2019 in Sports

EDINBURG - The RGV Vipers hosting the South Bay Lakers Saturday night.

Big Red ending their eight game losing streak with a final score of 133-129.

The Vipers on the road Monday December 2nd to meet with the Mad Ants of Fort Wayne.

