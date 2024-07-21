x

Vipers Score A Friday Win

5 years 4 months 1 week ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 March 08, 2019 11:19 PM March 08, 2019 in Sports

EDINBURG - The end of the regular season is nearing for the Valley's pro basketball team. Friday night, the Vipers had seven players finish in double figures as they knocked off Stockton 117-112 at Bert Ogden Arena. The Vipers return to their home floor Saturday for a game against Sioux Falls.

