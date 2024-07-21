Vipers Score A Friday Win
EDINBURG - The end of the regular season is nearing for the Valley's pro basketball team. Friday night, the Vipers had seven players finish in double figures as they knocked off Stockton 117-112 at Bert Ogden Arena. The Vipers return to their home floor Saturday for a game against Sioux Falls.
