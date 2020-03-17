Visitations suspended at all South Texas Health System facilities

WESLACO – South Texas Health System announced its new policy to suspend visitations will now affect all its facilities until further notice.

The STHS facilities in the Rio Grande Valley that are not allowing visitors in hospitals are:

• McAllen Medical Center

• Edinburg Regional Medical Center

• Edinburg Children’s Hospital

• McAllen Heart Hospital

• South Texas Health System Behavioral

• South Texas Health System ER Weslaco

• South Texas Health System ER Monte Cristo

• South Texas Health System ER Alamo

• South Texas Health System ER Mission

• South Texas Health System ER McColl Road

• South Texas Health System ER Ware Road

• Cornerstone Regional Hospital

However, there are some exceptions.

The health organization says all emergency department patients will be limited to one visitor who can stay at the facility, but if the visitor leaves, they cannot return.

Anyone who has been in contact with someone else with a fever, cough or flu-like symptoms within a 48-hour period will not be allowed in a hospital.

Other exceptions will be made for certain compassionate care/end-of-life situations and for neonatal/pediatric patients, according to STHS.