x

Volleyball Coaches Learn Techniques From College Coaches

2 years 6 months 3 weeks ago Friday, July 19 2019 Jul 19, 2019 July 19, 2019 6:37 PM July 19, 2019 in Sports

MISSION - The tables were turned Friday when Valley volleyball coaches became the students. 

The staff from Centenary College visited IDEA Mission North to host an instructional clinic.

CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross reports.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days