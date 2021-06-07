Volunteers Continue with Recovery Efforts 4 Months after Valley Floods

WESLACO – A group of volunteers is still in the Rio Grande Valley to help rebuild from damage caused by June’s floods.

More than 11 inches of rain fell in Weslaco when heavy storms hit.

KRGV’s Cecilia Gutierrez spoke with Jehovah’s Witness Disaster Relief Support Staff Coordinator Jeffrey Stewart.

"Many people are still really struggling to get their home back in order. Many of them are still working to find the funding to do it or finding the contractor to do it. In our case, we're glad to help with some volunteer labor and at least help a section of the community get recovered,” he says.

Stewart says more than 1,000 volunteers from all over the country came to the Valley within the last four months to help with recovery efforts.

He says there are still about 30 houses that need work.

Watch the video above for the full story.